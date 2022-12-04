Unizen Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Unizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and approximately $300,911.47 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05927373 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00506758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.26 or 0.30556365 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.