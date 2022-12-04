UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $3.41 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00022288 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

