USD Coin (USDC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.74 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $43.38 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05927373 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00506378 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.06 or 0.30533442 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,381,568,560 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
