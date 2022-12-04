USDD Reaches Market Capitalization of $713.06 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. USDD has a total market cap of $713.06 million and approximately $47.50 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

