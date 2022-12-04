Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 10.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.57. The stock had a trading volume of 568,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

