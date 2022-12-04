Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.58 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. Velas has a total market cap of $66.58 million and $1.20 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00080685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025208 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,384,516,121 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

