Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OEZVY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($128.87) to €110.00 ($113.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verbund from €73.00 ($75.26) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.