Verge Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $41.52 million and $398,427.54 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,270.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00450909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00113279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.52 or 0.00831038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00648137 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00245399 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,475 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

