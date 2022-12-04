Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 56,712 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,132,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,433. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.81. The company has a market capitalization of $409.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.