Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.89.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $156.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

