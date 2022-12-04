Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 120 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.39) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 134.18 ($1.61).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.17. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 89.87 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £25.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,519.00.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
