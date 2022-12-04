Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 120 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.39) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 134.18 ($1.61).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.17. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 89.87 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £25.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,519.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

