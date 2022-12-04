Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,748 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $146,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock remained flat at $273.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,673. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

