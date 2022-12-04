Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New $290.47 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,498,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,468,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 3.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,684. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.