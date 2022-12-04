Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,730,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Marvell Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,050,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

