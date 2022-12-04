Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,676 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $163,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $402,287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 50.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,080,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,087.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,259. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

META traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $123.49. 39,950,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,884,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $352.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

