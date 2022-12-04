Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.83. 18,821,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,497,164. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.