Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 18,658 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Boston Scientific worth $260,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,088,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,314,000 after buying an additional 502,725 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 31,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 7,148,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,386. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

