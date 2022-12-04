Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 74,277 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,277 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 0.9% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $345,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $261.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 842.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

