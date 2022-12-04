Voyager Token Market Cap Reaches $124.73 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $124.73 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00507336 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.50 or 0.30591200 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
