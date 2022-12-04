VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Position Boosted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in VSE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.48. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

