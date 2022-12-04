Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Towle & Co

Towle & Co grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

WBA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 4,857,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331,661. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.