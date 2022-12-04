Walken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.79 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and $2.02 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05946408 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00500856 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,147.60 or 0.30200491 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

