Waltonchain Market Cap Achieves $18.59 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001335 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $466,243.41 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,367,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,392,005 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

