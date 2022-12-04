Waltonchain Market Cap Achieves $18.59 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001335 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $466,243.41 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.21 or 0.05976200 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00505804 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.73 or 0.30498819 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,367,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,392,005 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
