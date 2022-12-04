Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.63 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

