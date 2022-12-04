Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.63 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00080703 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059887 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009995 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025424 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000269 BTC.
Wanchain Profile
Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Wanchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.