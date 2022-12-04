Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

