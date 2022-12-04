WazirX Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $65.57 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

