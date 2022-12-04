Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475,123 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $148,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

WELL opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.