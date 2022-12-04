West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.67.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $244.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.36. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

