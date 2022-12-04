Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Financial Comparison

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 37.86% 21.50% 1.60% Signature Bank 41.55% 16.49% 1.11%

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Western Alliance Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Signature Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 2 2 0 2.50 Signature Bank 0 1 13 1 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $89.71, indicating a potential upside of 36.68%. Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $227.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.28%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $2.06 billion 3.47 $899.20 million $9.35 7.02 Signature Bank $2.31 billion 3.70 $918.44 million $20.47 6.64

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Western Alliance Bancorporation. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Western Alliance Bancorporation on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investment portfolio, corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.