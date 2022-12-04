Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $296.00 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $296.00 or 0.01713574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $64.11 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,786,127 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

