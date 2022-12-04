Wrapped Everscale Trading Down 0.6% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $66.65 million and approximately $90,247.79 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,781,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,591,707 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,069,712,368 with 1,713,522,685 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03880375 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $121,971.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

