X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Raised to $5.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.37.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.