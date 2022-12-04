X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Raised to $5.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 307,726 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.