Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $69.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

