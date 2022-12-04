XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPO. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.41.

XPO Logistics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. American Trust increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 9,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,018,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 226,517 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

