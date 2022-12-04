XRUN Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002030 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $340.25 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

