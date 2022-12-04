xSUSHI 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,009.72 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00010635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $7,009.72 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

