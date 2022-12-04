ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.32

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. ZClassic has a market cap of $350,533.30 and approximately $20.32 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00266499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00087805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00063171 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003050 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

