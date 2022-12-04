ZEON (ZEON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,052.27

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $121.08 million and approximately $191,052.27 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

