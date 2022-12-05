15,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Purchased by Dryden Capital LLC

Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition makes up 0.1% of Dryden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 921.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 117,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.95. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,718. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

