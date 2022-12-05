1peco (1PECO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,033.83

1peco (1PECO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $176.72 million and $1,033.83 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00006927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1peco has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

