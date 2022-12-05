23,000 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. DexCom comprises about 0.7% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $119.57. 35,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,380. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $144.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 217.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

