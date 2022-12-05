238,670 Shares in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Acquired by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. UroGen Pharma comprises 0.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

URGN stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.63.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. Research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

