391 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $100.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

