4,289,193 Shares in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,289,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.99% of Alaunos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaunos Therapeutics news, Director Robert W. Postma purchased 750,000 shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

TCRT opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

