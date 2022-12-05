42,967 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.4% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.66. 570,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,261,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

