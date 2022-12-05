4,947 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.78. 2,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Globus Medical

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

