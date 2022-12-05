504,215 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 504,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

