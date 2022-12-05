ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.26 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $75.26 million and approximately $23,046.25 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00082746 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $25,487.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

