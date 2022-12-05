Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Shares Up 3.2%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.72. 1,693 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Accor Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

Accor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.