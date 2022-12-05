Achain Price Up 1.9% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Achain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $75,440.55 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005981 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004913 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.